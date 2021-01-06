Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to post sales of $90.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.15 million and the highest is $99.56 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $186.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $596.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $584.03 million to $605.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $537.07 million, with estimates ranging from $501.20 million to $590.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 37.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.