Digital Fantasy Sports Market Cap Reaches $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00306001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.50 or 0.03108395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

