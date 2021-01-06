Digital Gold Price Reaches $64.02 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Digital Gold has a market cap of $866,241.88 and approximately $1.25 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $64.02 or 0.00173738 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00027386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00113923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.96 or 0.00252265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00486985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00244214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.