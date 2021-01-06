Digital Insurance Token Price Tops $0.0046 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $1.04 million and $179.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.89 or 0.00388779 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

