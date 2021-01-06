Digitex Token (DGTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.94 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $11.11 million and $4.94 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00306001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.50 or 0.03108395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.