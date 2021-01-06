DigixDAO (DGD) Price Up 63.3% Over Last 7 Days

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. DigixDAO has a market cap of $30.13 million and approximately $146,922.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 63.3% higher against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $231.88 or 0.00627315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00310421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.07 or 0.02957155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 129,934 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

