Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 66,627.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,881,000 after buying an additional 2,052,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 59.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,803,000 after buying an additional 1,005,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $46,074,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth about $50,374,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

