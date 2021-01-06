Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DIISY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DIISY traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 836. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

