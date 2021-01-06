Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA) Trading Down 1.9%

Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) (LON:DCTA)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03). Approximately 70,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 66,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.33 million and a P/E ratio of -8.32.

Directa Plus Plc (DCTA.L) Company Profile (LON:DCTA)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in elastomers, textiles, composite materials, wastewater treatment, oil-spill recovery, golf balls, and foot wear.

