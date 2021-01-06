Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.72 and last traded at $58.77. Approximately 899,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 495,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,997,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

