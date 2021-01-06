Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 1,555,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,245,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $445,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 31.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 1,237.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

