Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading Down 12.7%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)’s share price dropped 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 14,088,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 6,657,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

