Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Trading Down 1.1%

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.45 and last traded at $43.35. 623,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 840,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

