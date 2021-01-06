Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:UBOT) traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $209.80 and last traded at $207.50. 8,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 10,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.07.

