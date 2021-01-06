Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.62

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.62 and traded as high as $67.61. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 6,327,741 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

