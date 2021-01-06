Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.62

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.62 and traded as high as $67.61. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $66.50, with a volume of 6,327,741 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 97.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.