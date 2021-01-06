Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.11 and last traded at $51.26. Approximately 598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) by 128.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.47% of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

