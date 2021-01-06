Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Discovery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Discovery by 22.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

