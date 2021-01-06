Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Up 7.3%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) shares were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 2,337,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,662,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

