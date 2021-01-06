DMarket 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.28 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $9.28 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00046690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00323320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00034492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.54 or 0.03246805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMT is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

