Dock Achieves Market Cap of $10.77 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Dock has a market cap of $10.77 million and $2.86 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dock has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00314450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00033113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024.89 or 0.02815097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

