Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $183.28 million and approximately $78,657.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016562 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

