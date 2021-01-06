Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Down 6.5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $57.91. 557,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 511,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,873 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,345 in the last ninety days. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Domo by 103.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 38.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 374,274 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Domo by 63.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

