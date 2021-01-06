Donald P. Lehr Sells 9,677 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,514.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,947. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Third Security LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. BidaskClub raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

