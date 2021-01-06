DoorDash, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.24) Per Share (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn ($1.24) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $144.43 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $135.38 and a 52-week high of $195.50.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

