Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.42

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $14.88. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 65,012 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$481.07 million and a P/E ratio of -22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.63, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.42.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

