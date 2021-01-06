Douglas M. Hunt Sells 6,463 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $514,517.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 303,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $423.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,518,000. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 216,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

