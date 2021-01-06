DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOYU. Benchmark cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,239.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 285,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DouYu International by 30.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DouYu International by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 41,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,904. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

