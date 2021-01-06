DPRating Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, UEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $271,807.40 and approximately $31,610.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating

Buying and Selling DPRating

