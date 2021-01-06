Dragon Coins Tops One Day Trading Volume of $801.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded up 314.8% against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $19.94 million and approximately $801.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00046229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00312020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,018.50 or 0.02764037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.