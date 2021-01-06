DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0360 on Exchanges

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,017.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.01290847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00194648 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.