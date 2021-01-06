Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.21

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and traded as high as $21.00. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 69,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.31. The stock has a market cap of C$948.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.0409852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

In other Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

