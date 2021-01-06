Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.38.

DRQ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 5,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,988. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $58,955.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $42,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,426. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 224,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.