Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Up 6.3%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $33.94. 292,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 321,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A P. Shukis sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $42,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,128 shares in the company, valued at $616,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 36,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $855,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,426. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Dril-Quip by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

