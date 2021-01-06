Duane Hughes Sells 25,000 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,019,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29.

Workhorse Group stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 18,905,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,520. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

