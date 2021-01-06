DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,121.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $611,510.47 and approximately $15,121.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008330 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003831 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.