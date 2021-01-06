Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.84

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.84, with a volume of 1276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $667.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $332,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 659,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

