DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $416.52 million, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.76.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

