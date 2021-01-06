Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.32 ($36.84).

DUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

DUE opened at €33.18 ($39.04) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1 year high of €34.18 ($40.21). The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

