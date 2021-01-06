DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.31

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.40. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 15,953 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
