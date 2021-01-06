DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.31

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.40. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 15,953 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 40,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

