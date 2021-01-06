Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 0.7%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.87. 105,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 158,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.13). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.