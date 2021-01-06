E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

EOAN opened at €8.93 ($10.51) on Wednesday. E.ON SE has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.62.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

