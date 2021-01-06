Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 293,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 197,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.64 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

