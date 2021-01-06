Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Critical Analysis

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) and Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Fidelity Federal Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82%

Dividends

Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.08 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

Eagle Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Eagle Financial Bancorp beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It operates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Hamilton County, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.