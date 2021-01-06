Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Loop Capital from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.06. 1,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,418. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $645,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,151.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,412 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,748. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $0. ICON Advisers increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICON Advisers now owns 202,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Skylands Capital increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital now owns 28,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

