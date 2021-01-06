Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $125.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Materials traded as high as $112.53 and last traded at $110.84. 974,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 639,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.03.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,412 shares of company stock worth $9,451,748. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 58.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $2,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.