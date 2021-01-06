EagleX (EGX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11,753.65

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. EagleX has a total market cap of $11,753.65 and approximately $350.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00118686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00253493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00502388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00253089 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017040 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

