Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.99

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.99 and last traded at $105.99, with a volume of 6046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Bank of America increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 24.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

