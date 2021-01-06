Eat Beyond Global (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 48,773 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 47,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EATBF)

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eat Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.