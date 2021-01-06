Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of EOI stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.84.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.