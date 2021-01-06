Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of EFF opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

